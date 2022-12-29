 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI Financial Stability Report: Gross NPAs of Indian banks fall to seven-year low in September

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Dec 29, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST

Macro stress tests for credit risk reveal that banks would be able to comply with the minimum capital requirements even under severe stress scenarios, the RBI report said.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) fell to a seven-year low of five percent in September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its financial stability report on December 29.

The net non-performing assets (NNPA) dropped to 10-year low of 1.3 percent in September 2022, the FSR report said.

"Stress test results presented in this issue of the FSR indicate that banks would be able to withstand even severe stress conditions, should they materialise," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in the foreword of the FSR report.

"Furthermore, in spite of formidable global headwinds, India’s external accounts remain well-cushioned and viable," Das said.

"None of the 46 SCBs would breach the regulatory minimum capital requirement of 9 per cent in the next one year, even in a severely stressed situation, although 9 SCBs may fall short of the minimum capital inclusive of capital conservation buffer," the RBI report showed.