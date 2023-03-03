 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI changes dates of reversal for operations under LTRO, TLTRO due to public holiday

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

As Maharashtra government declared March 07, 2023 (Holi) and April 07, 2023 (Good Friday) as public holidays, the dates have been extended by a day

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 3 extended by a day the dates of reversal of long-term repo operations (LTRO) and targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) due to public holidays.

The government of Maharashtra has declared March 7, 2023 (Holi) and April 7, 2023 (Good Friday) as public holidays under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The reversal of LTRO and TLTRO was planned on these two days.

The new date for the reversal of long-term repo operations is March 8 and that of targeted long-term repo operations April 8.

LTRO allows the central bank to lend money to banks for one to three years at the current repo rate in exchange for collateralised government assets with a similar or longer term.