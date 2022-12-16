 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Razorpay pauses onboarding of online payment merchants after RBI advisory

Chandra R Srikanth & Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 16, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

Razorpay expects to resume onboarding after a few weeks

Razorpay founders Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur

Fintech unicorn Razorpay, one of the country’s leading payment gateways, has paused onboarding of new online merchants to comply with a communication that it received from the Reserve Bank of India, sources told Moneycontrol.

One of the sources cited above said the RBI has advised Razorpay to pause onboarding beginning December 15, 2022, until it can comply with a few guidelines required to obtain a final payment aggregator (PA) license.

In July, Pine Labs, Razorpay and American payments player Stripe became the first players to receive the in-principle approval for the PA license.

In a mail sent to these companies, RBI said that an in-principle approval has been granted and the companies will have to conduct an audit within the next six months to get a final nod, in line with RBI's procedure for all licenses.

“Every player has to submit a systematic audit report to get the full license. One of the changes is to convert from a nodal account to an escrow account, apart from other systematic upgrades,” a source said.

A Razorpay spokesperson confirmed the development to Moneycontrol.