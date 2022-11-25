 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramesh Chauhan: The entrepreneur who knows when to get in and get out of a business

Sundeep Khanna
Nov 25, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

Chauhan isn’t like most entrepreneurs who get married to their businesses and stay on till death parts them – in many cases, it’s the death of the business itself.

Between the $60 million sale of Thums Up to Coca-Cola in 1993 and the reported sale of Bisleri to Tata Consumer Products for Rs 7,000 crore ($857 million) lies the story of an entrepreneur who emerged as one of India's canniest business leaders with an impeccable sense of timing.

While ill health might have been the immediate trigger, octogenarian Ramesh Chauhan must have also sensed that Bisleri’s future would be safer with a large Indian conglomerate like the Tatas.

Indeed, if an entrepreneur’s achievement is to be measured by the enduring value of the product or service that he creates, Chauhan bids fair to be counted among the best.

Thums Up, the take-off vehicle with which he announced his presence on the business stage, took off in the 1970s. Today, it is India’s biggest cola brand, ahead of those from global giants Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

Bisleri, which he turned his attention to next, has been even more spectacularly successful with a 60 percent share of India’s $2.5 billion market for bottled water.

Just how Chauhan built both brands is a case often celebrated by marketing textbooks. In 1977, Coca-Cola was chased out of India by the then Janata Party government, leaving behind a small, largely untapped market for carbonated soft drinks.