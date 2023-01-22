Rajasthan Assembly session to begin on January 23

The Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly will begin with Governor Kalraj Mishra's address at 11 am on Monday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and Principal Secretary (Legislative Assembly) Mahavir Prasad Sharma will welcome Mishra upon his arrival, according to an official statement.

Gehlot will present his fifth and final budget on February 8.

On Saturday, he held a pre-budget discussion on preparations for the budget with the State Level Tax Consultative Committee.

Representatives of industrial organisations associated with various sectors, including Confederation of Indian Industry, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, PHD Chamber of Commerce, Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce, FORTI were present at the meeting.