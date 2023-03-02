 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Railway stocks surge on lowest bid for Vande Bharat trains

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

A consortium of Rail Vikas Nigam and Russia's CJSC Transmashholding emerged as the lowest bidder while Titagarh Wagons and Bharat Heavy Electricals placed the second lowest bid.

Representative image

Railway stocks surged on March 2 as companies such as Rail Vikas Nigam, Titagarh Wagons and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) emerged as the lowest bidders for a tender to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat trains.

BHEL and Titagarh Wagons emerged as the second lowest bidders for tenders to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat trains with a bid amount of Rs 139.8 crore per train.

A consortium consisting of RVNL and Russia's CJSC Transmashholding emerged as the lowest bidder, placing a bid of Rs 120 crore per train for the manufacturing and maintenance of 200 Vande Bharat trains for the next 35 years.

At 10.11 am, shares of Rail Vikas Nigam, Titagarh Wagons and BHEL were trading 3.5-9 percent higher on the National Stock Exchange. RVNL also notched its biggest gains in three months.