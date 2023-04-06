 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quick view | Dear RBI governor, why the reluctant pause now?

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Apr 06, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

Overall, the tone suggests that the central bank is still cautious as far as inflation is concerned and doesn't want to signal to the market that the rate hikes are over. So, if inflation continues to surprise on the upside, a rate hike can't be ruled out this year

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the move to pause shouldn't be seen as a pivot.

The surprise rate pause announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on April 6 doesn't really go with the super-cautious stance of the majority of the monetary policy committee (MPC) members on persistently high inflation in recent meetings.

Till the last policy, the cue to the market was that till the time inflation eases into the central bank’s comfort zone —below 6 percent— it will be too early and premature to lower guard.

"It would be premature to pause, lest we are caught off-guard and need to do a catching up later,” Das was quoted as saying in the February MPC policy minutes.  So, what changed on the inflation front?

Inflation continues to be on the higher side and there are fresh concerns, both on global and domestic fronts. There are no immediate reasons to imagine that inflationary fears are over.