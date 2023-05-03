 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Projects with partial occupancy certificate not classified as ongoing: KRERA

Souptik Datta
May 03, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

The regulator’s decision came on a plea by a homebuyer who had purchased an apartment in Prestige White Meadows located in Whitefield in 2017.

Karnataka’s real estate regulator has held that homebuyers cannot claim compensation in delayed residential projects that have obtained partial occupancy certificates.

The Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) dismissed a complaint filed by a homebuyer for delayed compensation in a Prestige Estates Projects property in Bengaluru. It also held that such properties, which obtained partial occupancy certificates before new real estate regulations came into force, cannot be registered with the regulatory body as ongoing projects.

“Properties for which applications have been filed seeking occupancy certificates, either partial or complete, need not be registered with RERA,” the regulator said in an order dated April 24.

The regulator’s decision came on a plea by a homebuyer who had purchased an apartment in Prestige White Meadows located in Whitefield in 2017. According to the sale deed signed in 2015, there was a delay of 18 months in handing over possession.