HDFC Life introduces ‘Cardiac Risk Assessment at Home’ service to ease medicals

HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurers, on June 23 announced the launch of the 'Cardiac Risk Assessment' service, which promises convenience to individuals who have to undergo medical while applying for an HDFC Life insurance policy.

Usually, based on their health conditions, some applicants are required to undergo medicals, including a stress test to evaluate cardiac health. "While tests like blood tests, ECG, etc can be done at home, customers need to visit a medical centre (empanelled with the life insurer) for the stress test. This requirement often causes a delay in the issuance of policies by the life insurance company," the company said.

The process for the test is as follows-

An applicant needs to make an appointment, after which an HDFC Life representative will visit the person’s house with adequate equipment including a Cardiotrack portable ECG. The person will then be connected with a physician via a live video call with real-time readings recorded as the test gets conducted.

“At HDFC Life, it is our endeavour to provide innovative service facilities coupled with an accurate risk assessment to both our prospective and existing policyholders at every stage of their life insurance journey,” Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO-HDFC Life said on the launch. “We are happy to share that this has also been evaluated and approved by our reinsurance partners.”

The company has started an initial-phase innovation called ‘Quest for Innovating Medical Risk Assessment’ to smoothen the onboarding process for customers.

This service is currently available in Mumbai and Bengaluru. It will ease the process of medicals by assessing cardiac risk through stress tests, at the applicant’s home or office. "We believe this is a big step towards simplifying the life insurance purchasing process," said Avin Agarwal-Co-founder and CEO, Cardiotrack.