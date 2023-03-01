 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pratik Loonker of Investec headed to ICICI Securities as new ECM Deals Head

Ashwin Mohan
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

Pratik Loonker has earlier had stints at Deutsche Bank and JM Morgan Stanley in India, Hong Kong and Singapore

Pratik Loonker had joined Investec in October 2021. He has a combined experience of two decades in the industry

Investment banker Pratik Loonker, who was leading the ECM (equity capital markets) practice at Investec India has resigned and is headed to  ICICI Securities as the new Head of ECM of the top domestic investment bank, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

"Loonker has stepped down and is likely to join ICICI Securities by early April," said one of the persons cited above. A second person confirmed the proposed move.

Both the persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity. Investec, Loonker and ICICI Securities were unavailable for an immediate comment.