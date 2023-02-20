 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Potential environmental impact from any lithium extraction in J&K worries youth in the region

Irfan Amin Malik
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

Reasi district, where the lithium was discovered, is surrounded by mountains and served by the Chenab River and its tributaries. Any mining activity threatens its fragile ecology and that danger has youth in the region worried

For India, the discovery of lithium in J&K comes at a crucial time because the world’s focus is now on electric vehicles.

The discovery of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi district has undoubtedly created excitement in the country but it has also triggered a debate about the environmental fallout of mining in the ecologically sensitive Himalayas.

On February 9, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) claimed that lithium reserves have been found for the first time in the country, raising hopes that it can boost India’s energy transition, given how the country is heavily dependent on imports of the grey metal.

Lithium, also known as ‘white gold’, is a key component in batteries, electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines and other renewable energy solutions. It has huge demand worldwide due to its usability and demand in the global energy market.

