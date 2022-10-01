 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi launches 5G services in India

Oct 01, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

The Prime Minister launched the 5G services in select cities at the IMC 2022 conference. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

The Prime Minister launched the 5G services in select cities at the IMC 2022 conference. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G telephony services in the country, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.

Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society. After the launch, all the three major telecom operators demonstrated one use case to show the potential of 5G technology in India.

 

