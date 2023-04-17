 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Gati Shakti completes evaluation of 76 infra projects worth Rs 5.14 lakh cr: Commerce Ministry

Meghna Mittal
Apr 17, 2023 / 08:20 PM IST

PM Gatishakti National Mission Plan, launched on October 13, 2021, is a geographic information system-enabled platform that integrates the data on infrastructure like roads, railway lines, ports, inland waterways, telecom lines and power lines onto a single portal.

The NMP platform enables integrated planning for multimodal logistics and supports data-based decision-making.

The PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan (NMP) has completed an evaluation of 76 central government key infrastructure projects related to railways, roads and transport, etc. worth Rs 5.14 lakh crore over the past year leading to cost savings, providing the shortest connectivity and minimising intersections with forest cover, a top official of the Commerce Ministry said.

“We held four meetings to identify the pain points. The fifth meeting on port-related connectivity issues will be held with chairmen of all ports soon,” Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary at Commerce Ministry said in a media briefing.

“So far 22 states have integrated their land records with Gati Shakti - NMP. Also, 14 social sectors ministries/departments have been boarded onto the NMP platform and are in advanced stages of integration to utilise the PM Gatishakti mechanism,” she said.