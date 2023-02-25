 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Places of worship cannot encroach public land, hinder development: HC

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

The Public Works Department (PWD) said the width of the footpath in front of the two religious premises was insufficient for a pedestrian pathway which has to have a space of six metres.

Places of worship cannot encroach public land and hinder development activities for the larger segment of the public, the Delhi High Court has said while permitting the demolition of portions of a temple and a mosque abutting a public pathway.

The caretakers and bearers of the temple --Sanatan Dharam Mandir / Prachin Shiv Mandir, situated at Jheel ka Piao, Opposite Link House, Mathura Road, ITO -- had moved the high court last year against a letter issued in October 2022 regarding alleged encroachment by it on PWD's "right of way".

Subsequently, the Delhi Waqf Board was also made a party to the petition after the court was informed that a mosque was also being run adjacent to the temple.