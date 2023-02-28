 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Many youngsters have an expensive lifestyle and are in debt. It’s a slippery slope: Ritesh Srivastava, CEO of FREED

Kayezad E Adajania
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Credit counselors can come to the rescue of those who are burdened with debt – as long as they have a source of income and the intent to repay.

Ritesh Srivastava, CEO, FREED

Indians are borrowing more. According to Reserve Bank of India data, outstanding personal loans rose 84 percent to Rs 35.98 lakh crore in September 2022 from Rs 19.55 lakh crore in September 2018. Outstanding credit card debt, arguably the most dangerous type of debt, has also consistently gone up. Often, borrowers fall into debt traps and don’t know how to get out of them. Worse: they don’t even know they’ve fallen into a debt trap and realise the extent of the problem much later.

In such times, credit counselors can be of help. India has seen a small number of credit counsellors over the years, though there isn’t a central database to know exactly how many there are. That’s where the entry of FREED is a welcome step. FREED is a platform that helps people resolve their debt issues. Started by Ritesh Srivastava in August 2020 after he came back from the US, this online platform onboards debtors who need to resolve their debt issues. FREED works with them, banks and other lenders to chart out a repayment plan so that individuals can clear their loans and start off on a clean slate. The aim is to repay, not seek a pardon from debt.

In an exclusive conservation with Moneycontrol’s Kayezad E Adajania, Srivastava talks about how FREED goes about helping make people debt-free. Edited excerpts:

More and more people are borrowing. The problem starts when they cannot repay. How big is this problem really?