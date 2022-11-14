 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

World Diabetes Day | Health insurers say yes to diabetics, but higher premiums are a not-so-sweet reality

Preeti Kulkarni
Nov 14, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

It’s easier for diabetics to obtain health insurance policies, but not being upfront about your pre-existing conditions could result in rejection of claims

Representative Image.

Despite India being considered the diabetes capital of the world, many often treat the disease as a common lifestyle condition that can be easily managed.

In India, 77 million people over the age of 18 are estimated to have been diagnosed with diabetes, according to the World Health Organisation. Another 25 million are at the risk of developing this chronic, potentially life-threatening condition in the next few years.

“It is the leading cause of several complications including kidney failure, blindness and even cardiac conditions. It should not be trivialised as a mere benign ‘lifestyle condition’ as it takes away from the seriousness of the issue,” says Bhabatosh Mishra, director of underwriting, products and claims at Niva Bupa Health Insurance.

Also read: Missed declaring your health condition while buying an insurance policy? Here’s what you can do

Not a disqualifier

Buying a health insurance policy when you have been diagnosed with a pre-existing illness is not easy. Yet, non-life insurance companies are now increasingly open to covering diabetes under their health insurance policies.