These ULIP mid-cap funds gave up to 20% annualised return over the last 10 years. Do you own any?

Though they are criticised for their high charges and low transparency, Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) offered by life insurance companies have been among investment destinations for long-term investors. Like mutual fund schemes, ULIP mid-cap funds offered by insurance companies have paid off, if you held on to them for the long term. Currently, there are 20 ULIP mid-cap funds managing a corpus of about Rs 45,000 crore. Here is the list of ULIP mid-cap funds compiled from Morningstar India, which delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of up to 20 percent over the last 10 years. However, many of them underperformed the Nifty Midcap 100 – TRI that clocked 16.6 percent during the period. Meanwhile, mid-cap funds offered by mutual funds delivered an average return of 18.6 percent during the period. Only ULIP funds offered for individuals were considered for the study. Group, pension and health ULIP funds were excluded. Returns were as of August 5, 2022. Portfolio data were as of July 2022. Source: Morningstar India.

ULIP fund name: Tata AIA Life - Whole Life Mid-Cap Equity Fund10-year return (CAGR): 20%Fund manager: Rajeev TewariTop 5 stocks: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Federal Bank, AIA Engineering, AU Small Finance Bank, Ashok Leyland.

ULIP fund name: Aditya Birla Sun Life - Individual Multiplier Fund10-year return (CAGR): 17.3%Fund manager: Bhaumik BhatiaTop 5 stocks: Tata Power, Ashok Leyland, Federal Bank, Bharat Electronics, MTAR Tech.

ULIP fund name: Reliance Life Midcap Fund 210-year return (CAGR): 17%Fund manager: Biswarup MohapatraTop 5 stocks: Tata Power, Bharat Electronics, Voltas, Ashok Leyland, Trent.

ULIP fund name: Reliance Life Midcap Fund 110-year return (CAGR): 16.6%Fund manager: Deepak GuptaTop 5 stocks: Tata Power, Bharat Electronics, Voltas, Trent, Ashok Leyland.

ULIP fund name: Max Life High Growth Fund10-year return (CAGR): 16.3%Fund managers: Saurabh Kataria, Naresh Kumar and Rohit TandonTop 5 stocks: Bharat Electronics, Ashok Leyland, SRF, Fortis Healthcare, Laurus Lab.

ULIP fund name: Bajaj Allianz Life - Accelerator Mid Cap Fund II10-year return (CAGR): 16%Fund managers: Sampath Reddy and Reshma BandaTop 5 stocks: Bharat Forge, HDFC Ltd, Voltas, Ramco Cement, BASF India.

ULIP fund name: HDFC Life - Opportunities Wealth Builder Fund 10-year return (CAGR): 15.6% Fund manager: Nishit Dholakia Top 5 stocks: AU Small Finance Bank, Page Industries, Mphasis, Tata Power, Voltas.

ULIP fund name: Bajaj Allianz Life - Accelerator Mid Cap Fund10-year return (CAGR): 15.4%Fund manager: Sampath Reddy and Reshma BandaTop 5 stocks: ABB India, Indian Hotels Co, Varun Beverages, Shriram Transport Finance, Persistent Systems.

ULIP fund name: HDFC Life - Mid Cap Life Fund 10-year return (CAGR): 15% Fund manager: Priyank Singhal Top 5 stocks: Bajaj Holdings and Investments, Tata Power, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, M&M Financial Services, Alkem Lab.