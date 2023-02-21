 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Simple Save Podcast | RBI repo rate hike: Make part-prepayments, increase EMIs to cushion interest rise impact

Preeti Kulkarni
Feb 21, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

Home loan interest burden is set to increase post the RBI’s repo rate hike of 25 basis points on February 8. The RBI has, since May 2022, increased the key policy rate by 250 basis points since May 2022. Consequently, equated monthly installments (EMI) per lakh have risen 20-25 percent since the start of this rising rate cycle. Borrowers can take some steps at their end to reduce the total interest payable over the loan tenure. Look at making lump-sum part-prepayment to reduce the interest outgo. You can liquidate your low-yielding investments such as endowment policies to arrange this sum. You can also voluntarily increase EMIs, your cashflow permitting and switch lenders if you find better deals, says Vipul Patel, Founder, Mortgageworld, a mortgage advisory firm. Tune into Simply Save for details.

Borrowers are a worried lot once again. Not only has the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)raised policy repo rate by 25 basis points once again, it has also left room for more hikes in the months to come.

Put simply, your loan interest burden could continue to mount even further. This is especially true for home loan borrowers whose loans are linked to repo rate. The RBI has cumulatively raised rates by 250 basis points since May 2022 and banks have passed on the entire hike to borrowers, pushing up their total interest payable.

Rates have hardened to a level where extension of loan tenure, which is typically the default option instead of EMI hikes, to absorb the increased interest burden is no longer enough. Borrowers are seeing their EMIs go up too.