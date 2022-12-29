 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI punishes DSP AMC, trustees for undercutting scheme expenses to lure investors

Kayezad E Adajania
Dec 29, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST

The capital market regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on the fund house and its trustee company for absorbing a chunk of its recently launched scheme’s- DSP Nifty 50 ETF- expenses on the AMC’s books, in violation of SEBI rules that state that all scheme-related expenses must be borne by the scheme

In 2018, SEBI had issued a circular mandating that fund houses must charge all MF scheme-related expenses to the schemes only.

In probably a first-of-its-kind case, capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed penalties on DSP Investment Managers (the asset management company of DSP Mutual Fund) and its Trustee company (DSP Trustee Co) for absorbing expense ratios of one of its schemes.

The case pertains to DSP Nifty 50 Exchange Trade Fund (ETF), where the expense ratio was 0.16 percent. However, since DSP Nifty 50 ETF (DN50) was launched in December 2021, the fund house charged just 0.07 percent to the scheme as its expense ratio. DSP Investment Managers absorbed the balance (0.09 percent) on its own books. In other words, it showed only 0.07 percent as the scheme’s official expense ratio.

SEBI objected to this saying it violates a circular that the regulator had issued in October 2018. The circular had made it mandatory for fund houses to charge all scheme-related expenses to the schemes only. The circular had said that expenses must not be paid by the asset management companies’ (AMC) books or those of its associates, sponsors, trustees, or any other firm.

SEBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each to the fund house and the trustee company.

What really happened
Launched in December 2021, DN50 collected Rs 11.81 crore. By the end of that year, its corpus has inched up to Rs 11.89 crore and by March 2022, its corpus was Rs 22.59 crore.

In its defence, the fund house said that the costs of running an MF scheme, even a passive scheme like an ETF, can push the total costs up and that might make the scheme (DN50, in this case) unattractive when compared to its peers. “Therefore, the operating cost of the scheme as % of AUM (assets under management), if all expenses are to be borne by the schemes, will be high initially when the scheme is scaling up its AUM,” wrote the fund house to SEBI in June 2022, as part of its defence.

It argued that if the scheme were to bear the entire operating expenses (0.16 percent), it would be “an outlier”.