SEBI tells mutual funds to not promise returns; comply with advertisement code

Kayezad E Adajania
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

SEBI has come across pamphlets and brochures circulated by some distributors and mutual funds that give an impression of assured returns using a combination of SIP and SWP

SEBI has asked mutual funds to refrain from making assurances of returns and has advised distributors too

The capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), told mutual funds (MF) not to assure returns to investors. In a letter dated March 3 that it sent out to the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI; the MF industry’s trade body), it reminded AMFI to stick to the advertisement code as part of the SEBI MF regulations.

It said that it came across instances where some MFs have circulated pamphlets and brochures that lead investors to believe that they will receive a fixed sum of money if they do a combination of systematic investment plan (SIP) and systematic withdrawal plan (SWP).

An SWP is a facility where you get to withdraw a certain sum of money every month. Whereas a SIP is a facility wherein you get to invest a sum of money, regularly, typically every month. While mutual funds cannot, by law, assure returns, an SWP is a popular mechanism to get regular returns; a facility popular with retirees in recent years thanks to growing awareness.