RBI rate hike: Borrowers stare at higher EMIs, reduced eligibility; depositors stand to gain

Hiral Thanawala
Dec 07, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST

Existing home loan borrowers may see EMIs rising as there is not much room for loan tenures to increase. On the other hand, they may gain from a likely rise in fixed deposit rates

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced a 35 basis-point (bps) hike in the repo rate to 6.25 percent, its highest level since August 2018. The central bank has hiked rates by a cumulative 225 bps since it started the rate tightening cycle in May this year.

The consecutive rate hikes are affecting individual borrowers who have taken – or are looking for floating-rate home, car and consumer durable loans. “All consumer loans have got costlier this year. Borrowers are under the pressure of mounting interest rates and rising equated monthly instalments (EMIs),” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com.

Rate hike impact on new and existing home loan borrowers

All floating-rate retail loans sanctioned by banks after October 1, 2019, are linked to an external benchmark, which is the repo rate in most cases. So home loans linked to repo rates would have the quickest transmission of increased policy rates.

Most banks have fully passed on the repo rate increase of 190 bps to the consumers of home loans till date. “This rate hike of 190 bps has resulted in a loan tenor increase of around 13 years for borrowers who had initially opted for 20 years loan period, assuming they had taken a home loan at 6 percent at the time of home purchase,” says Shrikant Shrivastava, Chief Risk Officer, IMGC (India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation). He adds, there is not much room for loan tenor increase beyond the 13 years already done till date, due to 190 bps previous increases. Alternatively, those borrowers who opted for an EMI increase instead of a loan tenor increase have seen their EMI go up by around 20 percent.

“Borrowers who have leveraged themselves to the extent of 70 percent of their post-tax income will have trouble in managing their cash flow to repay EMIs,” says Vipul Patel, Founder, MortgageWorld, a loan consultancy firm. He explains this is because they will be overleveraged with the consecutive rate hikes if they didn’t have an increase in their income.