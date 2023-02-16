 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New ITR forms require details of virtual digital assets, share trading

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

There are no changes in ITR-1 used by salaried individuals and only a few changes in other forms. The notified ITR forms come into effect on April 1.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes notified the income-tax return forms for assessment year 2023-24 earlier this month. These forms are to be used to file returns for income earned during FY23, which ends on March 31.

“In order to facilitate the taxpayers and to improve ease of filing, no significant changes have been made to the ITR Forms in comparison to last year’s ITR Forms,” the CBDT said in a statement. “Only the bare minimum changes necessitated due to amendments in the Income-tax Act, 1961, have been made.”

There was no mention of “common ITR forms” that the CBDT had proposed in November to replace six of the seven ITR forms, for which inputs had been sought from stakeholders and the general public.

Tax practitioners and experts said the notification of the forms well before the end of FY23 will help in filing of returns right from the beginning of the AY.