Multi-asset funds haven’t caught on in India because people want to trade: Kunal Kapoor, CEO, Morningstar

Kayezad E Adajania
Jan 17, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Multi-asset funds and ESG funds have not taken off in India. But Kunal Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, Morningstar, thinks it’s only a matter of time. His observation is that even though many fund houses don’t have ESG funds, some use ESG filters it in their daily stock-picking.

Kolkata-born Kunal Kapoor is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Morningstar, a US-headquartered research firm known for its ratings of mutual funds. Morningstar also tracks individual companies. Kapoor, who joined Morningstar in 1997 as a data analyst, took over as the firm’s CEO in 2017. Morningstar has operations in 29 countries.

The Morningstar chief believes in long-term investing. That is also why he is not perturbed by the no-show by Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) funds in the Rs 40 trillion Indian mutual funds industry after the initial euphoria.

Kapoor spoke to Moneycontrol’s Kayezad E. Adajania on a range of issues, including a rating firm’s relevance during extreme turbulence, the sort witnessed during Covid-19, when time bombs went off in certain fund houses.

Edited excerpts:

Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) focused mutual fund schemes, more popularly known as ESG funds, haven’t taken off in India. There are just 10 funds out there with collective assets under management of Rs 10,803 crore. Why aren’t they popular here, as they are in Europe and also the US?
Europe has set the agenda for ESG movement. ESG funds are also getting popular in the US as well. This is a long-term investment.

But at the level of individual companies, we’re seeing a change. Companies have started to care. ESG is in different stages of development in different parts of the world. You cannot snap your fingers and suddenly think it's (ESG) going to show up. It's a long-term process. In India, people are still just getting familiar with the merits of long-term investing.