 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

MC30: The methodology behind the curated basket of mutual funds

Kayezad E Adajania & Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:38 PM IST

The idea behind MC30 is to recommend only simple, diversified and easy-to-understand funds

MC30 is a curated basket of 30 investment-worthy mutual funds (MFs). The foundation of MC30 is built upon an internally developed mutual funds (MF) rating and ranking system. Called the MC MF rankings and star ratings, it hand-holds the investor in getting into the finer aspects of every scheme – risks, returns and fund strategies.

MC30 must be the starting point for every investor and not an end in itself to be blindly replicated in full.

Select categories make the cut

Despite SEBI having rolled out 39 categories, we decided to limit MC30, and therefore the MC MF rankings and star ratings, to just 11 categories. The idea behind MC30 is to recommend only simple, diversified and easy-to-understand funds. Thematic and sector funds are out because they are too risky for a common investor. We also left out Value and Contra funds because the definitions are too subjective. We have also left out the Large & Mid-cap category since one scheme in this category can look very different from another. A flexi-cap category is a better alternative as it gives a fund manager the freedom to choose stocks.