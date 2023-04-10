 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

MC30 review – 90% of schemes outperform peers in 2022

Kayezad E Adajania & Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

MC30 - Moneycontrol’s curated basket of 30 investment-worthy mutual fund schemes, is back with five new schemes in the 2023 edition

feat

The Rs 40 lakh crore Indian mutual fund industry can no longer be considered a small basket of funds. There are 39 categories of MF schemes that offer 386 equity schemes, 314 debt schemes, and 138 hybrid funds. You are still left with 163 index funds, 155 exchange-traded funds, 39 gold, and silver-related funds, and 66 international funds.

In reality, all one needs are 7-12 MF schemes. How do you pick the most suitable ones?

Enter MC30 or Moneycontrol 30.