MC Explains: How is an ESOP different from RSU and ESPP

Dev Ashish
Dec 29, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Employee stock options are offered by companies as part of compensation to retain talent. But not all ESOPs are the same. The terms of one company’s program may differ from another by the way shares get vested and the tenure. And while ESOPs are great, don’t forget to prune them, to avoid concentration risk.

Many companies, to retain employees, offer stock options as part of their compensation package. Some of the terms that you will hear around this are RSU, ESOP and ESPP. The concept is similar, but there is still some difference between them. So, if you have your doubts and are confused about how these options work in practice, this article will help you.

Let us see each of these in detail and then compare them on various fronts.

Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP)

As the name suggests, in this share compensation system, the employee has the option to purchase shares of the employer, at a pre-determined price, but at a future date.

For example – Let’s say you join a company in 2022. Now the employer may offer your 10,000 ESOPs which vest when you complete 2 years in the company at a pre-decided price of Rs 100 per share.

So, if you remain with the company for 2 years, i.e., till 2024 and if the share price is Rs 175, you will get the option to purchase up to 10,000 shares at earlier committed price of Rs 100 and irrespective of the prevailing market price at the time.