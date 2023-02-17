 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

L&T MF, former officials pay Rs 1.15 crore to settle SEBI case on lapses in inter-scheme transfers

Moneycontrol PF Team
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

The officials proposed to settle the proceedings against them without admitting or denying the findings and conclusions.

SEBI SETTLEMENT ORDER

Erstwhile L&T Mutual Fund and four of its officials, including ex-CEO Kailash Kulkarni, settled a case related to alleged lapses in inter-scheme transfers after paying Rs 1.15 crore to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Based on the thematic inspection of inter-scheme transfer of securities at L&T Mutual Fund from April 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, it was observed that the fund house failed to avoid conflicts of interest in managing the affairs of the schemes and to keep the interest of all unitholders paramount in all matters, SEBI said in the settlement order issued on February 17.

“…(L&T Investment Managers) failed to carry out the business and invest in accordance with the investment objectives stated in the offer documents and take investment decisions solely in the interest of unitholders; and failed to render at all times high standards of service, exercise due diligence, ensure proper care and exercise independent professional judgment,” the market regulator said.

ALSO READ: Will L&T Mutual Fund’s acquisition inject fresh life into HSBC India MF? Its co-CEO weighs in