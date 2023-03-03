 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIC’s Jeevan Azad: Should you buy a traditional endowment policy with assured returns?

Preeti Kulkarni
Mar 03, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Guaranteed, tax-free maturity proceeds may sound inviting but low rate of return is a dampener for Jeevan Azad, as is the case with most non-participating, guaranteed endowment plans

LIC's Jeevan Azad is high on safety, but low on returns

Many life insurance agents have been frantically reaching out to customers, exhorting them to buy traditional endowment products before March 31.

The reason? A Budget 2023’s proposal which eliminates the tax advantage that traditional, non-linked policies enjoy. Currently, maturity proceeds from such life insurance policies are completely tax-free under Section 10 (10D), provided the death benefit element is at least 10 times the annual premium.

However, April 1 on, income earned on such policies will be subject to tax, if their aggregate annual premiums exceed Rs 5 lakh.

