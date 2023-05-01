 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Largecap & flexicap funds: Do you need one, or both, in your portfolio?

Dev Ashish
May 01, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

For conservative investors who look for a small allocation to equity, investing in largecap funds is the way to go, while for aggressive investors, flexicap funds can be the choice.

With flexicap funds, one can diversify across companies with different market capitalisations.

The two dominant categories of equity funds are largecap funds and flexicap funds. Most investor portfolios have at least one scheme from either category.

But given the similarities in how, at times, both are managed by the same fund manager (more about similarities in a bit), is there really a case for having schemes from both categories in your portfolio? Or is it enough to have funds from just one category?

But first, let’s see what sets the two categories apart.

Largecap funds vs. Flexicap funds 