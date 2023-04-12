 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is there a need to invest in multiple schemes of the same fund categories?

Dev Ashish
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

In the large-cap fund category, there is a lot of overlap between schemes, which is limited in midcap and specially small-cap funds.

As per the rules, each asset management company is allowed to offer only one scheme in a mutual fund category.

Diversification is a word that mutual fund investors are quite familiar with. There’s no doubt that when it comes to building an investment portfolio, diversification is super important. But proper diversification is one thing and owning too many funds in the name of diversification is another.

The idea of diversifying a portfolio is straightforward. Different stocks, varying by sector and market capitalisation, among other things, do well or badly at different times. So, a well-diversified portfolio will spread the investment across several such companies, across sectors/industries and market-caps.

And since fund managers bring different strategies and styles to the table, a proper portfolio will ideally also have fund manager and asset management company diversification.

