Insurers seek separate tax deduction basket for life policies, higher limit for health premium

Preeti Kulkarni
Dec 06, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Ahead of the budget, insurance companies also want finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to accept their demand to exempt the principal component of annuities, or pension income, from tax

After the pandemic-fuelled awareness and need for health insurance as well as growing healthcare inflation, the current level of deduction allowed is inadequate, insurers feel (Representative Image)

A separate tax deduction provision for life insurance, tax waiver for annuity income, higher deductions for health insurance premiums, and tax benefits for home insurance – these are some of the expectations of insurance companies ahead of Budget 2023.

The Union Budget 2023 – less than two months away – will likely be the last full-year one before the country goes to the polls in 2024. Industry group's bodies as well as individuals have prepared their wish lists in the hope that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reduce their tax burden.

Higher 80C limit, separate deduction for life insurance

A pure term life cover is critical to your protection portfolio. Yet, many buy life insurance policies solely to save on taxes. For life insurers, this is a highly effective hook to get individuals to buy life cover. However, the scope to do so shrank as instruments eligible for deduction under section 80C increased. Section 80C allows tax breaks of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

“The 80C bucket is cluttered now – there’s housing loan principal repaid, tax-saver fixed deposits, employees’ provident fund and so on, along with life insurance premium paid. Salaries have increased over the years and alongside, so have employees’ EPF contributions. This consumes a large part of the 80C limit,” explained Vighnesh Shahane, MD and CEO of Ageas Federal Life Insurance.