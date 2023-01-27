 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Four classic insurance traps you must avoid

Preeti Kulkarni
Jan 27, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST

During the tax-saving season of January-March, many individuals sign up for insurance-cum-investment policies they may not need, only to regret doing so later when they receive renewal notices for premium payment

Understand your life insurance policy's caption before making a purchase.

Two years ago, when Paromita Sinha (name changed), then 63, entered her bank branch to open a fixed deposit of Rs 1 lakh, her relationship manager was more than happy to assist her. He helped her with the complex documentation and other formalities.

To her shock, the next year, she received a renewal notice from a private sector life insurer pertaining to a life insurance policy she had never purchased.

It is only then she realised that the bank official had sold her a traditional endowment policy instead of opening a simple fixed deposit.

“She had no idea that the product involved recurring annual payments. The bank official never explained the terms and conditions to her and presented the endowment policy as a regular fixed deposit with a one-time investment,” says financial planner Preeti Zende, Founder of ApnaDhan Financial Services.