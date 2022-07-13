Income-Tax Return Filing | How to select the right form?

July 31, 2022, the last date for filing income tax return (ITR) for assessment year (AY) 2022-23 (financial year 2021-22), is fast approaching. It makes sense to file your return at the earliest to avoid last-minute mistakes.

To start with, you need to select the ITR forms based on the source of income, total taxable income, origin of income (domestic or foreign), assets and so on. “The ITR forms for AY 2022-23 have a few but significant changes one need to take note of,” said Aarti Raote, Partner, Deloitte India.

Here are the changes and the form that will suit you best.

The right ITR form

Out of the seven forms notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), ITR-1 to ITR-4 are the ones that are applicable to individual taxpayers.

ITR-1: If you are a salaried individual and your total income for FY 2021-22 was up to Rs 50 lakh.

The definition of salary here also includes income in the form of a pension. You can also file a return in ITR-1 if you earn income from other sources like interest from bank deposits and one-house property. Also, if you have agricultural income of up to Rs 5,000, you can use ITR-1.

There are a few new disclosures to be made this year while using ITR-1 forms.

“The ITR-1 form requires details regarding retirement benefit accounts maintained in notified countries under Section 89A, namely Canada, the United States of America, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This amount needs to be included in the net salary. The form also requires information on income from retirement accounts maintained in other foreign countries,” said Deepak Jain, chief executive, TaxManager.in, a tax e-filing and compliance management portal.

These disclosures should be made in ITR-2 forms, too.

ITR-2: You can use ITR-2 forms to file your return if you have income, including those qualifying for ITR-1 forms, and income from capital gains, income from more than one-house property, foreign income, foreign assets, or if you hold directorship in a company or unlisted equity shares.

This year, “there has to be a separate disclosure of interest accrued on provident fund (PF) contribution to the extent taxable. This is because any interest on an employee's contribution to PF over Rs 2.50 lakh shall be taxed at the hands of the employee year after year,” said Yeeshu Sehgal, head of tax markets, AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm.

The taxable component is the interest on the excess contribution and not the entire contribution. The excess contribution cannot be taxed twice as the contribution made by the employee is already taxed in the hands of the employee in the first place, added Sehgal.