Income tax department launches AIS mobile app for taxpayers. Here’s what you should know

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Taxpayers can use the mobile app to view their information related to TDS/TCS, interest, dividends, share transactions, tax payments, Income Tax refunds, Other Information (GST Data, Foreign Remittances, etc.) as available in the Annual Information Statement or Taxpayer Information Summary.

The Income Tax Department on March 22 unveiled a mobile app to help taxpayers view their tax related information in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) or Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

The new ‘AIS for Taxpayer’ app becomes important and helpful, because starting from the upcoming new financial year on April 1, Form 26AS will only display data related to tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collection at source (TCS).

For other details such as installments of advance tax paid, self-assessment tax, income-tax refund, Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT), and turnover as per Goods and Service Tax (GST) return and so on, taxpayers need to refer to the AIS.

