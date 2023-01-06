 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IIFL Finance NCD issue offering up to 9% yield opens; should you invest?

Abhinav Kaul
Jan 06, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Both, Crisil and ICRA have given the issue AA rating. According to ICRA, the rating is constrained by the impact of COVID-19 on the group's profitability and asset quality.

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) IIFL Finance Ltd on 6 December launched its public issue of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore.

IIFL Finance’s offerings include home loans, gold loans, business loans, including loans against property, and medium and small enterprise financing, microfinance, construction and real estate finance, and capital market finance, catering to both retail and corporate clients.

The Fairfax-backed NBFC will issue secured NCDs worth Rs 100 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 900 crore, aggregating to a total of Rs 1,000 crore. The allotment will be made on first-come, first-served basis.

The NCDs offer the highest effective yield of 9 percent per annum for a tenor of 60 months. The NCDs are available in tenors of 24, 36 and 60 months. The frequency of interest payment is monthly, annually, and on maturity (60 months), while for other tenors it is annually and on maturity.

The company is raising funds for the purpose of onward lending, financing, refinancing its existing debts and general corporate purposes.