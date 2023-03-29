 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Hybrid mutual funds rev up to be the next big wave. But, do they suit everyone?

Abhinav Kaul
Apr 08, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

Hybrid schemes, with total AUM of Rs 4.87 trillion, are the second-lowest open-ended mutual fund category after Solution Oriented Schemes. Compared to this, Growth/Equity Oriented Schemes command an AUM of Rs 15.01 trillion

For the Rs 40 trillion mutual fund industry struggling to come to terms with the latest tax shocker, this new category of taxation has changed little.

With the Finance Bill amendment, mutual fund schemes have come under three types of taxation. On schemes that invest 35-65 percent in equities, you will now pay Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) tax in line with your income tax rates; long-term capital gains (LTCG) will attract 20 percent tax with indexation.

To be sure, the Finance Bill has removed the capital gains tax and indexation benefits for debt funds that invest less than 35 percent in equity. In the third category of taxation, nothing changes for funds that invest at least 65 percent in equities.

For the Rs 40 trillion mutual fund industry struggling to come to terms with the latest tax shocker, this new category of taxation has changed little. The fact that hybrid funds were left untouched by the Finance Bill amendment actually opens new opportunities.

The question is: should you really switch to hybrid funds, if you’re affected by higher taxation on you debt fund investments?