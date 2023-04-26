How to retire at 50 using the Financial Independence Retire Early (FIRE) method

Bengaluru-resident Rajesh Navaneetham, now 56, spent three decades working in the corporate world before calling it a day at 49. He spent the last 14 years of his corporate life at Dell. Navaneetham says, “When I turned 45, I started thinking about my purpose in life. I was doing very well. I loved the company, but I felt all my time and effort was going towards fulfilling the company’s purpose.” The thought of retiring at 50 struck him at that time. He wanted to instead work for a social enterprise that solved social issues profitably.

Navaneetham, however, did not take the decision on a whim. He is part of the growing tribe of individuals who are hanging their boots up early, but only after creating an adequate corpus and putting a sound financial plan in place. While contemplating early retirement, he consulted his financial advisor to make a life plan to help him achieve his goal.

“My financial advisor calculated a retirement corpus for me based on my financial goals so that I could leave my job by the time I turned 50,” says Navaneetham. At 45, he had a corpus, but that was not enough for early retirement. So, he started saving every month in a systematic manner. He built the required retirement corpus over the following four years and quit his corporate job at 49. “I would joke that I got permission to leave the job not from my employer but from my financial planner!” says Navaneetham. He also highlights that while still at Dell, he became a member of the Indian Angel Network and was introduced to social enterprises. This helped him prepare for what he wanted to pursue after retirement.

In another instance, S Natarajan, 54, a resident of Mumbai, retired early from Tata Motors. The spark for early retirement had been lit in October 2009, after the birth of a special needs son who would be dependent on him and his spouse for their entire life. After the birth, he thought of having a stress-free life by retiring early from the corporate world and living long for his son. To build the retirement corpus, he relied on his knowledge of financial planning. He planned to have the retirement corpus in place by 2023, when he would be 54. But by saving regularly and investing in a disciplined manner, he was able to build a sufficient retirement corpus two years before his deadline.

Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.