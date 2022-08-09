How to optimise premium for a personal health insurance when an employer-sponsored plan exists

Healthcare costs have been rising, and the same is true for health insurance premiums. Given this, a significant number of corporate employees avoid buying a personal health insurance.

While avoiding a health plan can help you save money in the short term, this can prove to be an expensive decision later. However, there is a middle path. If you are already covered under a group health insurance provided by your employer, you can buy a personal plan cost-effectively.

Here are some suggestions:

Top-up health insurance

Top-ups provide additional sums assured for health insurance. Top-up plans are much cheaper than a regular health insurance policy. This is because a top-up policy carries a deductible.

Expenses incurred up to the deductible amount are not covered by the plan. Several frequently claimed treatments such as cataract and hernia entail relatively smaller amounts and fall well within the deductible amount. It is for more severe cases such as a heart attack or cancer that top-up becomes more relevant.

A policyholder can claim for expenses up to the deductible amount from their base plan, i.e., the employer-provided group health. Expenses over and above the deductible can be claimed from the top-up plan.

Types of top-up plans

There are two types of top-up plans, loosely referred to as standard top-up and super top-up plans. Under the standard plan, the deductible is applied on each and every claim, whereas for the super top-up, the aggregate expenses incurred in the policy year are counted towards the deductible.

For instance, if you incur two hospitalisation claims of Rs 2 lakh each, and the deductible of the top-up plan is Rs 3 lakh, then the standard top-up plan would not admit any claim. The super top-up plan would admit a claim of Rs 1 lakh. In cases of severe illness, multiple hospitalisations are often required in one year. In such cases, a super top-up plan is more beneficial.

Group top-up health insurance

Several companies facilitate a group top-up plan in addition to the regular group health insurance, where employees can enhance their sum assured at their own cost. The major advantages of this plan are that it is cheaper because of bulk buying, and typically does not have any waiting period.

Otherwise, the regular top-up plans have a waiting period of two to four years for pre-existing diseases and specific ailments. The disadvantage of such a plan is that it is tied to your employment. So, while you pay the premium, it is strictly not a personal plan.

Affinity top-up

Similar to the employer-facilitated group top-up plan, several technology platforms now offer group top-up health insurance plans. Technology platforms include payment wallets, HR-tech firms, and health-tech firms. To increase stickiness and retention of their user base, such platforms offer differentiated insurance offerings.

Given the high volumes, such platforms are able to negotiate lower costs. However, such plans would have a waiting period for pre-existing diseases and a few named ailments. Apart from the cost, the other advantage is that this plan is not linked to your employment. You can keep renewing this plan even if you change your employer. However, the risk with affinity policies is that it could be discontinued by the platform (your affinity group - the service provider) or the insurer. In such a case, you would have to migrate to an individual plan.

Convert top-up into a standard plan

A few individual top-up plans now give you an option to convert the top-up to a standard health insurance plan. This significantly reduces your need to buy a personal standard health insurance plan. You could buy the top-up plan now with a deductible, thus saving on premium. On subsequent renewals, if you no longer have coverage for a base plan, you could convert the top-up into a regular plan with the same insurer. Insurers waive any medical underwriting at the time of conversion. So, even if you develop any health condition after taking the top-up, this would not affect policy issuance. Insurers generally offer this facility of conversion after around five years of continuous renewal.