 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Once a mis-selling victim, Priya Sunder now runs a successful financial advisory firm

Abhinav Kaul
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

Started in 2005, PeakAlpha today has over 5,000 clients and manages Rs 1,300 crore in assets, with 40 percent of the total client base being women. One of the key responsibilities of a financial advisor, says Sunder, is managing the emotions of a client as investment is a function of greed and fear.

Priya Sunder, Director and co-founder, PeakAlpha

Note to readers: In this special three-part series, Moneycontrol personal finance profiles three women who are not only in control of their own personal finances but also guide several other women and families in managing their wealth.

It was “toxic” investment advice from bank representatives that motivated Priya Sunder and her husband Shyam Sunder to start their own financial advisory firm, PeakAlpha Investment Services, in 2005.

Today, Priya Sunder, Director and co-founder, PeakAlpha has over 5,000 clients and manages Rs 1,300 crore in assets with 40 percent of the total client base being women.

Sunder says her style of managing money hasn’t changed over the years, which remains very structured and true to investment basics.