Got Rs 10 lakh to invest? Debt markets are looking attractive now, says Capital League’s Sapna Narang

Bhavya Dua
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Target maturity funds, corporate bonds, medium-term bonds and diversified funds are the most recommended investment instruments by this Gurugram-based financial planner.

Sapna Narang is the Managing Partner of Capital League, an independent boutique wealth management firm, which she founded in 2003. This is an all-women team that Narang and two other colleagues from HSBC, her ex-employer of almost four years, founded. They started Capital League, right after they left HSBC.

Narang’s speciality is advising high networth individuals (HNIs) and families on where to invest their money; an expertise that she developed and honed in her years of working in the private banking divisions of BNP Paribas, and Commerzbank.

The thought to shift from a salaried job with big private banks to opening her own firm came from the ideology of giving unbiased wealth management services.

“There is always a conflict of interest between product manufacturers and product sellers being under the same roof. So, from day one, we made a commitment that we will be independent, and we will offer unbiased advice,” she says.