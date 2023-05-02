 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold or fixed income: which is better to help diversify your portfolio?

Chirag Mehta
May 02, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

Although equities are more suited for long-term investments, your portfolio needs diversification to withstand market shocks that can drag it down. Here, gold trumps fixed income, data shows.

Diversification across asset classes

It's fun to try new food recipes sometimes, but you would agree with me that they can’t beat your mom’s time-tested classics. For instance, fusion foods like cheese-stuffed parathas are definitely delicious, but that’s not something you can eat every day for breakfast, unlike the simple yet delectable aloo paratha.

A similar logic seems to apply to Indian investment portfolios. Most hybrid portfolios today, which are designed to benefit from a diversification strategy are allocated between equities and debt, leaving out the age-old investment asset class of gold. Like in other areas of life, we seem to be aping the West in the area of investing too.

Gold is…because rupee keeping depreciating

If one stops to reflect as to why western portfolios don’t have active allocations to gold, one realises that, unlike in India, they don’t have secularly depreciating currencies that continue to deplete their purchasing power. And that’s the precise economic rationale for why gold has been a prominent part of our culture historically, in addition to being a lender of the last resort. Currency depreciation has worked in our favor when it comes to returns from gold. Debt, on the other hand, has been a reasonable diversifier to equities for the West, as it is comparatively less sensitive to market movements and less likely to incur losses, which highlights debt’s role more from a stability perspective and less from a diversifying downside risk perspective. Also, this argument recently got tested with higher interest rates spelling trouble for both these asset classes, making them move in tandem.