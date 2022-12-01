 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Four changes in India’s banking landscape in December

Hiral Thanawala
Dec 01, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

From the launch of the retail digital rupee and a likely increase in the repo rate to a new rule to calculate the minimum amount due on credit cards, a lot is happening in December. Here’s what to watch for.

The Reserve Bank of India will introduce the much-awaited retail digital rupee on December 1 as a pilot programme in a closed-user group.

Then, if you have a loan or plan to take one, if you have a credit card, or if you subscribe to SMS alerts from a bank, there are important changes coming up in December that you need to monitor.

Retail digital rupee

The pilot programme for the retail digital rupee (e₹-R) starts on December 1 for a closed user-group of customers and merchants in select locations. The RBI has identified eight banks that will participate in this pilot. The first phase will begin with State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar.

The e₹-R is in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender. It will be issued in the same denominations as bank notes and coins and distributed through banks.

Users can transact with e₹-R through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks and stored on mobile phones/devices. Transactions can be both person to person (P2P) and person to merchant (P2M). Payments to merchants can be made using QR codes.