Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit | ETFs, index funds have shortcomings like gaps in pricing and NAV: Usha Thorat

Abhinav Kaul
Dec 14, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST

Usha Thorat speaks at the summit.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds are ideal for retail investors, but these products also have shortcomings such as the gap in pricing and the net asset value, said Usha Thorat, chairperson of the SEBI mutual funds advisory committee and former RBI deputy governor on December 14.

In her keynote address at the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit, Thorat highlighted that the post-COVID years have seen a phenomenal growth of investors in mutual funds as also in the assets under management (AUM) to Rs 40 trillion currently.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data on household savings shows that bank deposits grew at 9.54 percent in the last two years, insurance by 6.2 percent, but household investments in mutual funds actually grew at a CAGR of 32.3 percent, and the household investments constitute about half of that at Rs 21 trillion,” said Thorat.

The chairperson of the SEBI advisory committee also emphasized the responsibility of mutual fund houses while voting as these entities were becoming bigger and bigger shareholders in corporate equities.

In terms of suggestions for regulations, Thorat said that the system should be looking at a roadmap for the gradual exit of institutional investors from the mutual fund industry.

“When you see that mutual fund penetration is just 10 percent of household savings, there is clearly a need to focus on mobilising more and more of those financial savings of households. There are also lots of pluses of having institutional investors, but they're also the ones who pull out normally in the moment of any stress and the retail investors are left behind,” Thorat said.