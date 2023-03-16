ED conducts searches on Franklin Templeton's Roopa Kudva, Vivek Kudva and others

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is searching the residences of individuals linked to Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd, sources said on March 16.

The agency, which is responsible for investigating foreign exchange and money laundering offences, was searching the premises of Vivek Kudva, former head of Asia-Pacific (APAC) distribution, and his wife Roopa Kudva. Roopa heads Omidyar Network, India, sources said.

Its team was also at the residence of Santosh Kamath, Chief Investing Officer-Fixed Income at Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund.

“We continue to cooperate with all regulatory and statutory authorities and provide all data and information required by them. Franklin Templeton places great emphasis on compliance with regulations, and we have appropriate policies in place, consistent with Indian regulations and global best practices,” Franklin Templeton Asset Management’s spokesperson said.

Moneycontrol PF Team