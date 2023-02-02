Earning Rs 10 lakh per annum? Higher deductions will mean more savings under the old tax regime

Salaried individuals with income of Rs 10 lakh will be better off under the old tax regime despite the freshly-sweetened new tax regime in Budget 2023, provided they claim higher tax deductions.

For instance, an individual with a gross salary of Rs 10 lakh claiming deductions of Rs 4.75 lakh will pay income tax of Rs 18,200 under the old tax regime, but this will go up to Rs 54,600 under the new tax regime. "Your savings, or your post-tax salary, therefore, will be higher by Rs 36,400," says Tivesh Shah, Founder, Tru-Worth Finsultants.

Moneycontrol PF Team