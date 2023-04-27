 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dynamic bond funds: At a crossroads

Nikhil Walavalkar
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

Though many experts see a rate cut by the RBI soon, dynamic bond fund managers have mixed views and are not going all out on long duration portfolio that stands to gain in a falling rate scenario.

High or Low Duration: Which one will reward

Fund managers of several dynamic bond funds (DBF) are busy raising the duration of their schemes in anticipation of rate cuts soon. However, a few are still not going all out for high duration portfolio strategy. Here is what you should know while investing in a DBF.

The duration game

Duration measures how long it would take, in years, for an investor to be repaid a bond’s price by the bond’s total cash flows. Duration can also measure the sensitivity of a bond’s or fixed-income portfolio’s price to changes in interest rates. When interest rates fall, the higher a bond’s duration, the more its price will rise.

Since DBFs allow maximum flexibility to the debt fund managers as they can decide on both the credit quality and the duration of the portfolio, these schemes can be actively managed depending on the view of the fund managers. Some fund managers actively change the duration of the scheme, whereas a few more choose less churn.