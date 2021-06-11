 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Last few days to link PAN with Aadhaar; else your mutual fund SIPs will stop

Kayezad E Adajania
Feb 07, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

It is mandatory to link Aadhaar to your PAN, on or before March 31, 2022. Fresh investments or redemptions will be prohibited

The final deadline to link your PAN  (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar is March 31, 2023. The latest deadline comes after several postponements of earlier deadlines. But it would unwise to assume that this March 31 would be extended yet again.

Earlier, the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had issued a warning that investors as well as securities market firms must ensure that investments of only those accounts where PAN  (Permanent Account Number) is mapped with Aadhaar shall be operational. SEBI has also said that to open a fresh account with any securities firm (a stock brokerage firm, a demat account, a mutual fund investment), then it is mandatory for the PAN to be linked with Aadhaar.

In 2020, the Central Board of Direct Taxes had made it mandatory for all PAN cards to be linked with Aadhaar. The last date for the same was June 30, 2021, which was then pushed back to September 30 2021 and was then fixed at March 31, 2022 .

As per recent estimates, about 20-30 lakh PAN (Permanent Account Number) holders of mutual fund (MF) units were not yet linked with Aadhaar.