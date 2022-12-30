 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Does size of mutual fund schemes matter?

Dev Ashish
Dec 30, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST

There is no one right size or one definition of what a good corpus size is. Many variables impact the performance of a fund. A large fund may continue to do well even after it has become too large. Size is important if you choose to invest in a small-cap or a mid-cap fund.

The size, or assets under management (AUM), of a mutual fund is often a matter of debate.

Some investors feel that a bigger fund is better. On the other hand, some investors doubt whether a fund will be able to sustain its good performance after growing too big.

So, does AUM impact a fund’s returns? Let’s look at the issue.

Impact of assets on large-cap funds

For funds that invest primarily in large-cap stocks, called large-cap funds (both active and passive), and most flexicap funds, the size of the fund isn’t a very big concern. Large-cap stocks are fairly liquid and have sufficient trading volumes, and that clears doubts about whether the size of a fund will allow it to sustain its performance.

Actively-managed large-cap funds are, anyway, finding it quite tough to beat benchmarks, and, hence, there is a case for only having passive index funds in your portfolio for providing a large-cap exposure.