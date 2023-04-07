 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Debt funds: Why the recent yield-curve inversion brings an opportunity for investors

Jiju Vidyadharan
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

Short-maturity debt mutual funds present an attractive opportunity in the near term as the yield to maturity of short-term funds are among the highest in debt fund categories.

Debt Mutual Funds are attractive

With the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announcing the monetary policy on April 6, and with interest rates being paused for the time being, let’s shift the attention back to debt funds and how investors should plan their savings. But first, a bit of flashback.

The government securities (G-secs) market witnessed a rare phenomenon a few weeks back.

At the March 8 auctions, banks demanded more on the 364-day Treasury bills (T-bills) than the last-traded yield for the benchmark 10-year G-Sec. The cut-off eventually came in at 7.48 percent for the T-bills, compared with 7.45 percent for the benchmark paper.

Typically, short-term debt securities fetch lower yields than long-term ones. Thus, what happened on that day was quite the contrary. Ergo, ‘inversion’.