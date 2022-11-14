 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Children’s Day: How to talk money with your children?

Bhavya Dua
Nov 14, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST

It is important to clarify the difference between saving and investment from an early age. Because very often, this confusion continues into adulthood.

Money doesn’t buy happiness. But it does bring financial stability, security, and independence. This is something that many financial planners insist parents must teach their children from a young age. You want to lay a foundation they can build on.

The question is: how do you teach your kids about money, amid lessons in mathematics, chemistry, literature, and so on. While India’s education system still has miles to go before it includes money as a subject in school, there are a few things you, as parents, can do.

Talk money

Many parents believe that kids don’t get money. That isn’t quite true, say many financial planners. It is believed that many children understand things like saving for the future quite naturally. This behaviour can be easily gauged in the early years.

“Some children save a bit of their chocolate, to relish it the next day. While some consume all of it at once,” explains Vishal Dhawan, Founder and CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. That’s pretty much how our relationship with money works as well, he adds.

The earlier you start talking about money with your children, the likelier they are to understand its value and inculcate the habit of saving for the future.